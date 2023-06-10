Thunder Bay city police are requesting those who dial 911 by mistake to stay on the line so the calls can be cleared by emergency dispatchers.
“It is critical that you stay on the line during an accidental 911 so the call-taker can be made aware that there is no ongoing emergency situation,” a Thunder Bay Police Service news release said Friday.,
“Otherwise, police resources will be used to investigate the dropped call, potentially taking valuable time away from real emergencies.”
City police said they have noticed an increase in so-called pocket dials of 911, in which the emergency service is contacted in error.
