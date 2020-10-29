Trick-or-treaters are urged to use caution on Saturday and not just by protecting themselves from COVID-19.
All ghosts, goblins, superheroes, witches and any other youngsters in costumes should make sure they go with an adult and walk from house to house, don’t run.
Police also advise trick-or-treaters not to take shortcuts through yards as there could be unseen tripping hazards.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.