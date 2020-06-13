As internet-based scammers continue to defraud unsuspecting businesses of hefty sums, banks may consider repairing the financial damage on a “case-by-case” basis.
“Banks assess the liability on a case-by-case basis after a thorough investigation of all relevant facts,” Canadian Bankers Association spokesman Mathieu Labreche said in an e-mail Friday.
“This process will determine if reimbursement is applicable.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
