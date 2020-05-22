As the economy begins its road to recovery, Thunder Bay officials are
reminding residents to use caution and maintain public health measures.
“We are now beginning a period where the provincial government is
allowing access to more retail establishments and recreational
opportunities including golf courses, marinas, public boat launches and
other recreational sporting pursuits,” said Mayor Bill Mauro, following
Thursday’s weekly meeting of the Municipal Emergency Control Group.
Mauro said while this transition is important for the economy,
community members must keep being vigilant in ensuring their individual
safety and the safety of others.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.