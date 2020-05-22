As the economy begins its road to recovery, Thunder Bay officials are

reminding residents to use caution and maintain public health measures.

“We are now beginning a period where the provincial government is

allowing access to more retail establishments and recreational

opportunities including golf courses, marinas, public boat launches and

other recreational sporting pursuits,” said Mayor Bill Mauro, following

Thursday’s weekly meeting of the Municipal Emergency Control Group.

Mauro said while this transition is important for the economy,

community members must keep being vigilant in ensuring their individual

safety and the safety of others.

