NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa implored the provincial government Wednesday to take concrete actions to restore “lost hope” among suicidal Indigenous youths mired in despair on remote reserves.
Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong) said a suicide crisis persists because reserves have not been provided “the most basic resources that most communities in Ontario take for granted: clean drinking water, safe housing and infrastructure and safe schools.”
In the legislature, Mamakwa referenced a 13-year-old Constance Lake First Nation girl and a 12-year-old Webequie First Nation boy, both of whom took their own lives last month.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
