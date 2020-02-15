After more than 90 parking meters were stolen late last year from Thunder Bay’s north core, the city’s parking authority is looking at more up-to-date technology to replace the meters.
In November and December, about 50 posts, each consisting of two meters, were taken from the downtown area.
Parking authority supervisor Jonathan Paske said the meters were removed from the post bases with some sort of tools.
“As far as we can tell they weren’t cut or destroyed,” he said. “It wasn’t just someone bumped into it and grabbed it. Tools were involved. They are difficult to get off.”
A police report was filed and Paske said it’s hard to tell how much revenue has been lost but the city is working on filling the empty posts with meters from its existing inventory.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.