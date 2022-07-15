A pickup truck that was stolen Sunday from a Fort Frances-area campground was found crashed in a ditch and abandoned.
Provincial police said whoever stole the 2010 grey Chevrolet Silverado from a Lake Despair campground found the keys left in the ignition.
The truck was later located badly damaged on N. Highway 613, about 4.5 kilometres south of the campground, police said.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
