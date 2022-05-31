A 31-year-old Toronto-area man was arrested last week after provincial police located a stolen sport utility vehicle in Marathon.
Police said the Toyota 4 Runner, which was located on Thursday at a Marathon business, had been stolen in Toronto.
North York resident Hussein Hussein was arrested without incident and charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, a provincial new release said Monday.
According to police, Hussein is known to another man who was charged with a similar offence a few days earlier. In that case, police said, a brand-new SUV was stopped by a spike belt on Highway 17 just east of Marathon.
The charge against Hussein has not been proven in court.
