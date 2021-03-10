Thunder Bay police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who wore a black toque and a neck warmer over his face in a break and enter at a south-side convenience store.
The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday at the Circle K store on South James Street.
A male suspect who had on black shoes with white on the bottoms entered the story through a doorway that belonged to a former and now vacant Subway restaurant.
