A store in Thunder Bay faced a knife-wielding robber on Monday, city police claim.
They said a man had allegedly threatened workers with the weapon at the “Dollar Store” in the 700 block of Memorial Avenue. Police said he tried to leave with unpaid merchandise just before 9:30 a.m., when officers were called to the scene.
When police arrived they found a suspect in the area of the nearby JYSK store.
The accused had an outstanding warrant with city police and was taken into custody, police claim.
Jonah Kenny Thomas, 27, of Thunder Bay, is charged with armed robbery and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
He appeared in bail court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody with a future court appearance date. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
