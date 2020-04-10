An employee at Thunder Bay’s Real Canadian Superstore has tested positive for COVID-19.
On its Facebook page, the Superstore said the employee had not been in the store since March 30.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit received the report of the employee with a confirmed case of the virus on Thursday and have investigated the potential for virus transmission.
The health unit has determined that only customers who used PC Express on March 30 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. may be at risk, said Lance Dyll, director of corporate services for the health unit.
“The risk is deemed to be low and individuals will be contacted directly by TBDHU staff,” he said. “The Real Canadian Superstore will be providing to TBDHU the list of people who ordered through PC Express that day.”
PC Express offers shoppers the opportunity to shop online and then pick up their order at the store without entering the shopping area.
The health unit is also following up with the store into other staff who may have been exposed.
“As this is an ongoing investigation, additional information will be provided as required and as it becomes available,” said Dyll.
The store also said on social media that any colleagues in contact with the infected individual are self-isolating for 14 days.
The Superstore has protocols in place that include daily sanitization and social distancing practices.
The store is closed until 7 a.m. on Saturday for a thorough cleaning.
“We will work with the local public health team on any further directions,” the store said.
The are now 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District with 18 of those individuals residing in the Thunder Bay area. Two new cases were announced late afternoon on Thursday — two males in their 40s. The point of potential exposure is pending and both men are self-isolating.
Of the 23 confirmed cases, eight have been resolved. There are 114 test results still pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.