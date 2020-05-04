When a customer took a moment to thank a front-line worker for her customer care at the Dawson Road Safeway, it was a “ray of sunshine” for Barb Carr who, along with fellow staff, have dealt with the frustrations and limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Carr has worked at Canada Safeway for 46 years and takes great pride in putting her customers first. The COVID-19 pandemic, has caused uncertainty, frustrations and even panic among some shoppers.
Carr said shopping experiences in all stores are very different these days and it takes more time. Customers have to wait to enter stores, maintain safe distances with other customers while inside, and adhere to one way directional marking in aisles.
“It is challenging but these are uncharted waters,” says Carr. “It’s challenging for everyone — the staff, and the customers.”
Carr, a file maintenance clerk who does the pricing for the items, frequently shifts her cap and jumps in to help stock shelves.
“Everybody helps everybody,” she said. “We are all going through this together . . . and we are all trying to work together.”
When customer Valarie Covello asked Carr for baking yeast, Carr explained that they were sold out. Flour, yeast and other baking supplies have become very popular items with many isolated people now baking in their homes.
“I thanked her for doing the job she does,” said Covello. “We were doing our distance thing and chatting about the (COVID) situation and people’s different reactions to it. I said, ‘I appreciate the job your doing and I’m just looking for yeast,’ because it’s something I usually use.”
Covello said Carr explained they were getting a truck overnight and she’d check for the item and took her phone number.
“A couple weeks went by. . . . She phoned us, said she worked the night shift, they had yeast, and she purchased it for me.” said Covello. “She asked for my address and dropped it off. . . . We’re just blown away. That’s above and beyond anything I could of imagined — plus she brought me the biggest jar of yeast I’d even seen. It’s just unbelievable that she would do that.”
When her shift ended, Carr bought two jars of baking yeast, one for her mother and one for Covello.
“The best way I could explain it is, she (Covello) was a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day,” said Carr. “That’s exactly what she was to me that day.”
Carr added, “Our staff is not used to saying, ‘we’re sorry we don’t have that (item),’ we usually can find some solution to keep our customers happy. But it’s out of our hands and we just don’t know when things are going to come in and our customers are not used to ’not finding’ things here.”
In recognition for her care for her customer, Carr was nominated for a local radio station’s front line worker award and was presented with the award last week. As an appropriate reward, her winning includes a dinner delivered to her door.
(This story was originally published on April 30, 2020)
