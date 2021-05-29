Josh Philip, a Grade 8 student at Pope John Paul II School, placed second in a national intermediate essay competition through the Royal Canadian Legion’s National Foundation’s literary contest.
His entry was a personal composition illustrating his great-grandfather’s survival within a Japanese prisoner of war camp during the Second World War. Josh reflected on his great-grandfather’s story; helping him understand the hardships that young men and women, some only a few years older than himself, suffered.
The Royal Canadian Legion, in partnership with schools across the country and with the Legion National Foundation, promote remembrance and support youth education through the annual poster and literary contests.
