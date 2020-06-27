With classroom teaching interrupted in March by the COVID-19 pandemic, Claude E. Garton teachers designed a drive-by goodbye for the students and their families on the last day of school.
Families took turns driving through a one directional, marked off parking lot as each teachers waved, wishing each a wonderful and safe summer.
School boards are working on various learning models to ensure there are options for both in-class and at-home learning in September when students return from summer break.
