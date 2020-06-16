Naloxone was administered on someone in Thunder Bay on Sunday to help the person recover from an apparent drug overdose.
City police say the person was “down” near Connolly and McTavish streets at 2:10 p.m., after having taken the street drug called purple down. Used needles were seen near the male.
A police officer administered naloxone on him and he began to recover. The person was brought to hospital.
Police say Fentanyl-based street drugs continue to pose a serious danger to people who are struggling with addictions. A number of resources are available including the Thunder Bay Drug Strategy.
Anyone who is concerned about drugs being sold in their neighbourhood is urged by city police to call them at 684-1200 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
