There will be no parade this year, but Pride Month organizers have a full slate of events for all ages to partake in this June.
Thunder Pride Association and Rainbow Collective of Thunder Bay have joined forces to host a Pride Month celebration that includes a street festival, film night, story time with drag queens and a Unicorn Glitter Ball featuring renowned drag performer Tynomi Banks.
For Thunder Pride chairperson, Valentina Donoso, the most exciting part of the celebration is the ability to host in-person events again.
“Being able to see faces, not screens,” she said at the Pride celebration unveiling at Goods and Co. Market on Tuesday. “We’re really excited. I know it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
There will be indoor and outdoor events, allowing people to attend activities based on their comfort level with COVID-19 restrictions.
Donoso said everyone is welcome to wear masks.
“We have to be careful,” she said. “COVID is not over, it’s still here.”
Partnering with Rainbow Collective was obvious as both groups are working towards the same goals, said Donoso.
“With all the events we have, working separately didn’t make sense,” she said. “We needed to do this.”
Rainbow Collective president, Jason Veltri, said the partnership means the world to him. He is a former chairperson of Thunder Pride.
“It’s been a tough two years for all of us and there’s a lot of lateral violence in our community,” he said. “This is a start, I hope, of a really fruitful relationship with our sister organization in our community so we can spread out the work and really tackle the important issues that are still affecting queer, trans and two-spirit people in this community and in Northwestern Ontario.”
There have been Pride celebrations held each June during the pandemic, but a parade hasn’t taken place in Thunder Bay since 2019.
Veltri said both organizations don’t have the capacity to plan it this year and added there are other restrictions and plans they would have needed in place with the City of Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
He said it will likely return in some form in the future.
Veltri highlighted the Pride street festival, set for June 18, in the Waterfront District BIA as well as the Unicorn Glitter Ball that will be held at the Chanterelle on June 17.
A flag-raising will be held at city hall on June 10 and later that day, Goods and Co. Market will host the Back to the ’90s Pride kick-off party.
Other events include: a games night, virtual film night, awareness breakfast, Pride pool party, trivia night, drag bingo, drive-by drag, literary and poetry night, and a small business educational awareness workshop.
Veltri said they wanted to have events for everyone during the month-long celebration.
“We’ve landed on what we feel is a great way for something for everyone,” he said.
