Bars, retail stores, restaurants and gyms in the Kenora district are to face new operational restrictions beginning Monday when the region comes under a provincial code of “yellow-protect.”
Kenora’s medical officer of health said Friday the measures are necessary to prevent an even further tightening of restrictions, as some parts of southern Ontario have seen.
“If we do not act now, we face the possibility of further restrictions being placed on us during the holiday season,” Dr. Kit Young-Hoon warned in a Northwestern Health Unit news release.
A code yellow was imposed on the Thunder Bay district last week.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.