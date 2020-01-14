The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association has announced plans to hold a province-wide one-day strike next Tuesday if a contract agreement with the province is not reached by then.
On Monday, elementary, secondary, and occasional Catholic teachers represented by the teachers’ association in Thunder Bay joined their counterparts across the province to begin a work-to-rule campaign.
“The work to rule at this point should have very little impact on students if any, so extra-curriculars and those kinds of things are going to continue at the moment,” said Aldo Grillo, president of the Thunder Bay Elementary Unit of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association.
