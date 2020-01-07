Many schools across Northern Ontario east of Thunder Bay will be closed Wednesday as teachers and education workers represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation take part in another one-day strike.
It will be the fourth one-day strike in the province, rotating through different school boards, since contract talks with the Ministry of Education stalled in November.
While public and Catholic schools in the City of Thunder Bay and surrounding area will remain open, the strike on Wednesday will affect eight school boards across the province including Superior-Greenstone District School Board, which includes communities on the north shore of Lake Superior.
