Nishnawbe Aski Nation deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum, who called for the dismantling of the Thunder Bay Police Service last year, said she looks forward to discussing the new police chief’s plans to bring systemic change to the force.
On Tuesday, the Thunder Bay Police Services Board named Darcy Fleury, a veteran RCMP officer, as the city’s new police chief. Fleury will become chief designate on April 17 before he’s officially sworn into office on May 15.
Achneepineskum, in a statement released by NAN late Tuesday afternoon, said leading the city’s police service will come with an abundance of challenges.
“We have taken a very strong position in terms of the implementation of the Broken Trust Report and other reports that have documented racism and dysfunction in this police service,” Achneepineskum said. “We have a responsibility to ensure that there is a process in place to fully implement the recommendations from these expert reports, the Seven Youth Inquest, as well as our submissions to the expert panel.”
The deputy chief said NAN will continue to mentor the progress of the police service and the board and they look forward to sitting down with the chief and other First Nation leaders.
“We trust that the new chief is committed to developing good relationships with the First Nations peoples of Thunder Bay,” she said. “We are committed to developing a strong relationship with him and maintaining a respectful relationship with the Thunder Bay Police Services Board.”
Achneepineskum and other First Nation leaders called on the solicitor general last year to dismantle the Thunder Bay Police Service after investigations by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission and the Office of the Independent Police Review Director as well as complaints filed against the police force with the Ontario Human Rights Commission.
