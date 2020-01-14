The final cargo-laden vessel left the Port of Thunder Bay on Sunday, bringing to a close the 2019 shipping season that saw higher cargo shipments than in each of the past several years.
Shipments of prairie-grown grain and other dry bulk commodities from Western Canada brought the port’s cargo tonnage to the highest it’s been since 2014 with 9.3 million metric tonnes.
Grain volumes increased by 500,000 metric tonnes this year as Thunder Bay elevators funnelled larger quantities of canola to markets in Europe and South America.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.