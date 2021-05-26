Forest creation

The Bashful Beavers, which was comprised of Bishop E.Q. Jennings students Gracey Stein, Morgan Harvey, Ruby Denis, Olivia Fratpietro and Heather Binkley, created their project, Forest, using software to create laser-cut files of trees and people and another software to make the silhouettes.

 Submitted photo

Grade 7 students at Bishop E.Q. Jennings School are showing their creativity through digital art.

The class, led by teacher Joel Biesenthal, are taking part in this year’s Youth Fusion program — an Ontario organization that aims to give students the chance to discover and express their abilities though school projects.

