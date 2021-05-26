Grade 7 students at Bishop E.Q. Jennings School are showing their creativity through digital art.
The class, led by teacher Joel Biesenthal, are taking part in this year’s Youth Fusion program — an Ontario organization that aims to give students the chance to discover and express their abilities though school projects.
See the full story with picture of burning house in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.