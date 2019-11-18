Delaney Read said it felt good to see the lineup growing at the fundraising pancake breakfast on Sunday that she helped organize.
“The turnout is awesome,” said Read.
“I’m really excited to find out how much we’re able to donate to the Children’s Centre Foundation.”
As a third-year marketing student at Confederation College, Delaney and four other students put on the breakfast as part of their fundraising and event management course.
