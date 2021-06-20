Gender equality, the Black Lives Matter movement and climate change were some of the topics covered by Ecole Gron Morgan Public School students during the school’s annual speech competition last month.
Students in grades 4 to 8 participated and three finalists from each grade presented their speeches online to the entire school and a panel of judges.
The overall junior division winner was Eadie McCaul for her speech, My March Break.
Tzipi Levkoe-Stephens was the overall intermediate winner with The Trouble with Grades.
Maeve Crane’s speech, Ethical Dilemmas, won the prize for most informative, and the most humorous speech was Jacob Roy’s Experiences with Fast Food.
Charlie Sims won the most effective use of body language and voice for the speech, Hockey Fighting.
Other topics included food security, climate change, Black Lives Matter and gender equality.
“It is so fulfilling to see our students present their speeches with such keen interest and aptitude,” said Erin Aylward, principal of Ecole Gron Morgan school. “Our students and teachers have worked so hard in preparation for today’s competition. Being able to continue with a fundamental annual event such as this one brings an inspiring feeling to the school community. This annual event is also loved by parents as it allows them to see their child build on their public speaking skills, set a goal, and work to see it through. Our students grow and prosper throughout this multi-month process and I am very proud of them for this accomplishment."
