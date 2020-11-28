Lakehead Public Schools is extending a travel policy advising against travel outside of Northwestern Ontario to its students.
All school board staff had recently been advised not to travel outside of the region. If travel occurs, staff are not to attend Lakehead school board properties for 14 days upon return and must be asymptomatic before returning to work.
That same policy applied to students as of Thursday.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.