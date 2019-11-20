Karma Thompson, 13, called it satisfying to be able to take information gathered through photos, GPS co-ordinates, and written notes during a recent field trip to Hazelwood Lake Conservation Area and incorporate them into a website known as a Story Map.
“It’s pretty amazing that all the information we took we made into one big thing,” said Allison Rae, 13.
The two Grade 8 students from Sherbrooke Public School joined their peers in a Confederation College computer lab on Monday to create the interactive maps using ArcGIS, software that compiles geographic data.
