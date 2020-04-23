Students at Lakehead Public Schools marked Earth Day, but it was very different this year.
As students study and learn at home with a modified online teaching model, many of the Earth Day projects utilized what the students had on-hand in their homes.
Most years, activities involve a school yard cleanup. That was not possible this year due the restrictions associated with COVID-19 pandemic.
For McKenzie Public School students, being creative and using recycled materials was a big part of what was done to mark the day that was started in 1970 to encourage environmental awareness.
“Some students are using recycled materials, participating in an event at home; some are writing, some are involved in building and science activities. There is a little bit of everything,” said McKenzie vice-principal Julie Gayoski-Luke on Wednesday.
Food and drink containers were used to make things. Two children in a junior kindergarten class used recycled materials to make a farm.
Another project in the junior kindergarten class used coffee filters to craft earth colours. Children who didn’t have coffee filters used coloured candies instead.
A student in the Grade 1 class got creative and made an airplane for one of her stuffed animals using a cardboard box.
Students made a video and recited an Earth Day poem they wrote.
One of the older grades did a writing assignment based on the question ‘what are you doing to help the earth?’
“We are really in a time when the earth needs us to take care of it,” said Gayoski-Luke, who said being out of the classroom doesn’t change that. “We still have to share that importance with students and talk about recycling and the environment.”
