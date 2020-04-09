Shooting for more equipment

Lily Racine-Bouchard, left, and Sarah Mavin are the co-leads for the Northern Ontario PPE for HCP project. Medical students are fundraising and working on finding ways to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line health-care professionals (HCP).

 Courtesy Gabriela Coccimiglio

A group of medical students are working to get personal protective equipment to front-line health-care professionals who are working at the centre of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gabriela Coccimiglio is a medical student from the University of Ottawa who is back home in Thunder Bay.

Coccimiglio is among the students who are involved in the student-led initiative called Northern Ontario PPE for HCP, the acronyms for personal protective equipment and health-care professionals, respectively.

