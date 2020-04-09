A group of medical students are working to get personal protective equipment to front-line health-care professionals who are working at the centre of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gabriela Coccimiglio is a medical student from the University of Ottawa who is back home in Thunder Bay.
Coccimiglio is among the students who are involved in the student-led initiative called Northern Ontario PPE for HCP, the acronyms for personal protective equipment and health-care professionals, respectively.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.