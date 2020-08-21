The summer break for is going to be a little longer for grade school students.
The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board and Lakehead Public Schools have announced that the school year will now start on Sept. 8. The previously scheduled start date was Sept. 3.
In a news release, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board said they plan to utilize a recently announced option by the Ministry of Education to have a staggered start to the school year.
They stated that the safety of students and staff is paramount during the pandemic and have opted for the staggered entry, going from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11.
The staggered start days will ensure safety precautions are made and will ease the transition for staff and students.
