The Canadian Cancer Society celebrated the fundraising efforts of students from Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute on Thursday.
A hundred students took part in the Relay for Life event held in early June, which raised $7,750.09.
“Everyone sort of recognized the importance of raising awareness for cancer research, as well as really stepping up to improve our health system in Canada to make sure that everyone gets to treatments they need to without having worrying about the financial burden,” said Jessica Kim, student chair at Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute. Last year, $5,000 was raised.
Nationally, the Relay for Life took place at about 200 locations this year, raising $43,000.
“We really pride ourselves on getting the students involved at a young age to help, like they're looking for something to do and they want to be part of something and they want to make a difference,” said Dani Ashley, signature program specialist with the Canadian Cancer Society.
The Relay for Life event offers a platform for youths and brings the school community together for a common fundraising cause.
The funds raised will help support programs, research and advocacy work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.