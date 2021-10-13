Learning how to make bread

Ailiin Snell, owner of Mummu’s Pulla, shows off one of the loaves of

bread they make at her business.

 Submitted photo

Eight students ran businesses in Northwestern Ontario this summer

through the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission’s

Summer Company program.

Seven companies were managed in Thunder Bay, while one student

operated a business in the Greenstone district.

The Summer Company program is administered by the Thunder Bay and

District Entrepreneur Centre and has seen eighty-eight students go

through the program since 2014.

“The students learn a lot from the hands-on experience and mentoring

provided by Summer Company,” said Thunder Bay CEDC chief executive

officer Eric Zakrewski in a news release. “It gives young people a

taste of entrepreneurship with little risk involved. Many Summer

Company participants continue their businesses after the program has

ended and eventually develop into full-time entrepreneurs.”

The Summer Company program kicked off at the beginning of the summer

with the students receiving a $1,500 grant to cover start-up cost for

their new summer business.

Throughout the summer, participants worked with a local mentor and

attended workshops based on customer service, marketing, bookkeeping

and insurance.

Once all of the program requirements were met, the participants were

given another $1,500 grant to help with any incurred costs associated

with their business.

“It was a great experience to start my own business — Mummu’s Pulla —

through the Summer Company program,” said Mummu’s Pulla owner Ailiin

Snell in a press release. “Before the start of my business, I

participated in multiple workshops. In one of them I was taught how

to cultivate good customer relations with my clients.

“Once I launched my business, I was paired with a mentor, who was an

experienced business owner in the community. It was beneficial to

have regular meetings and be able to ask questions of someone who had

gone through the same process themselves. Overall, I am glad to have

had the experience.”

The other participating students were William Hollins (Key Components

3D Printing and Design), Travis Hensrud (Elite Window Washing Co.),

Noah Barile (Parkdale Lawn Care), Jaimie Nadon (Sargent Swampy Art),

Zakk Hoxell (Heartless), Hailey Sohlman (The Art of a Chicken) and

Abigail Sherlock (Aspect Ontario).