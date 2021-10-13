Eight students ran businesses in Northwestern Ontario this summer
through the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission’s
Summer Company program.
Seven companies were managed in Thunder Bay, while one student
operated a business in the Greenstone district.
The Summer Company program is administered by the Thunder Bay and
District Entrepreneur Centre and has seen eighty-eight students go
through the program since 2014.
“The students learn a lot from the hands-on experience and mentoring
provided by Summer Company,” said Thunder Bay CEDC chief executive
officer Eric Zakrewski in a news release. “It gives young people a
taste of entrepreneurship with little risk involved. Many Summer
Company participants continue their businesses after the program has
ended and eventually develop into full-time entrepreneurs.”
The Summer Company program kicked off at the beginning of the summer
with the students receiving a $1,500 grant to cover start-up cost for
their new summer business.
Throughout the summer, participants worked with a local mentor and
attended workshops based on customer service, marketing, bookkeeping
and insurance.
Once all of the program requirements were met, the participants were
given another $1,500 grant to help with any incurred costs associated
with their business.
“It was a great experience to start my own business — Mummu’s Pulla —
through the Summer Company program,” said Mummu’s Pulla owner Ailiin
Snell in a press release. “Before the start of my business, I
participated in multiple workshops. In one of them I was taught how
to cultivate good customer relations with my clients.
“Once I launched my business, I was paired with a mentor, who was an
experienced business owner in the community. It was beneficial to
have regular meetings and be able to ask questions of someone who had
gone through the same process themselves. Overall, I am glad to have
had the experience.”
The other participating students were William Hollins (Key Components
3D Printing and Design), Travis Hensrud (Elite Window Washing Co.),
Noah Barile (Parkdale Lawn Care), Jaimie Nadon (Sargent Swampy Art),
Zakk Hoxell (Heartless), Hailey Sohlman (The Art of a Chicken) and
Abigail Sherlock (Aspect Ontario).
