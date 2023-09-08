The National Truth and Reconciliation flag was raised at Lakehead University on Thursday in remembrance of all the children who were lost to the residential school system as well as its survivors.
“The survivors flag is more than an expression of remembrance,” said Gillian Siddall, president of the university.
“It represents a way for everyone to deeply reflect and honour survivors of residential schools and all the lives and Indigenous nations impacted by (it).”
Siddall said families, identities, and languages were taken away from Indigenous Peoples through the residential schools.
“Today survivors, their children and their grandchildren are walking a path of healing,” Siddall said. “Lakehead has committed to walking the path of truth and reconciliation alongside them.”
Each element of the flag’s design was selected by survivors from across the country.
Having survivors lead the work acknowledging the legacy of the residential school system is key, said Nishnawbe Aski Nation Deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum.
“We stand with them and support them to ensure their voices are heard and to also seek guidance from them,” she said, adding reconciliation is working together to lift the voices of residential school survivors.
The deputy grand chief wants the truth about the legacy of the schools to be taught in educational institutions, from elementary level to post-secondary.
“That it is not sugarcoated or justified,” Achneepineskum said. “The Canadian government created these institutions with the work of the churches to abduct these children and assimilate them. That is the truth.”
Throughout September, Lakehead University will host several Truth and Reconciliation themed events that are open to the public. The events include workshops, a community-based art project, a fall harvest feast, and discussions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.