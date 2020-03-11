A concerted effort by a consortium of six Northern Ontario colleges to recruit students from southern Ontario has paid off in spades and will likely continue in some form.
“The project is now completed, but the long-term impact of the marketing efforts and the excellent collaboration between the six colleges will prove beneficial for years to come,” a Sault College news release said Monday.
Thunder Bay’s Confederation College, which is believed to have benefited from the six-year recruitment drive, is among the six colleges that participated.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
