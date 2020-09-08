Students have once again come to Thunder Bay to learn and filled up the Lakehead University residences over the weekend. After moving books and bedsheets, sports equipment and clothing into the dorms, it was time for some safe fun.
Each dorm is referred to as a house where students are assigned to live for the school year.
This year things are different.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a reality for all students in class or in their dorm rooms, so safety precautions and restrictions are in place. These precautions include social distancing, hand sanitizing and keeping with people in their own house.
