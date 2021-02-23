Lakehead University has extended its winter study break as it continues to combat a cyber attack.
Last Tuesday, the university discovered a cyber security threat directed at its IT systems. Access to all of the university’s systems was removed to protect the systems.
Lakehead announced on the weekend it would be extending the winter study break to Thursday with classes resuming on Friday.
