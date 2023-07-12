Thousands took in the Teddy Bears Picnic on Tuesday at Vickers Park.
The family friendly event made its return after being forced to go on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event in Thunder Bay has been a tradition since the early 1980s.
“People like the theme and it's fun,” said Louisa Costanzo, supervisor of cultural development, community programming and events. “It's an opportunity to come out and bring your kids with their stuffed animals and there's so many things to do.”
Along with live music and a Teddy Bear parade, the event featured close to 30 community groups and eight food vendors.
City staff estimate that 6,000 to 7,000 people filtered through the park during the day for the free event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.