A 33-year-old Kenora woman was charged with several offences, including drug-trafficking, after provincial police seized illegal drugs, cash and weapons from a Matheson Street home on Wednesday.
According to a provincial news release, during a search officers seized “several” stun guns, bear spray, cash and undisclosed amounts of crystal meth and hydromorphone tablets.
The accused woman was charged with 11 offences, including five counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of trafficking in crystal meth and failing to comply with a release order, the news release said.
Ashley Reid was to appear in Kenora court Thursday for a bail hearing, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.