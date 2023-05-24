Thunder Bay OPP officers laid several stunt driving charges over the long weekend.
A 29-year-old city resident was found driving 147 kilometres per hour in a posted 90-kilometre per hour zone and a 34-year-old Atikokan resident was charged with stunt driving for travelling at 140 kilometres in an 80-kilometre per hour zone, police claim.
A 45-year-old Thunder Bay resident was charged after allegedly driving 94 kilometres per hour in a posted 50-kilometre per hour zone.
Anyone charged with stunt driving is subject to a 30-day driving suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.
