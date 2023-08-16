Last October, the Toronto Transit Commission issued a request for proposals for the procurement of 480 light rail cars amounting to 80 six-car trains to replace the existing T1 fleet.
The transit commission secured its commitment with $624 million from the municipal government, then actively pursued additional funding from the provincial and federal governments towards the full estimated cost of the project.
Thunder Bay Alstom became hopeful that the work would make its way to them.
When the additional required government funding failed to come through, the transit commission was left with no choice but to shelve the request for proposals, halting chances for the contract to come to the Thunder Bay Alstom plant.
This news frustrated MP Charlie Angus (NDP – Timmins-James Bay) who called the potential Alstom subway car project a “missed opportunity” to create good paying jobs in Northern Ontario. He says they are jobs that Northerners need to keep up with the high cost of living.
Angus is urging the federal government to “put their money where their mouth is and intervene to protect northern jobs and improve public transit, by building subway cars in Canada.”
“We have the biggest city in the country needing public transit desperately,” Angus said. “We have a plant with skilled workers ready to do that work. We live in Northern Ontario and we know the importance of maintaining industrial jobs because when a plant goes down, the impacts are so profound for the region.”
Angus says he’s asking the Liberal MPs who represent Thunder Bay and Toronto to stand up for their region.
MP Marcus Powlowski, (L – Thunder Bay-Rainy River) says it isn’t fruitful for anybody to be pointing fingers at anyone because everyone wants those jobs and contracts to come to Thunder Bay.
“There are three different layers of government to deal with here,” Powlowski said.
“An NDP government in Toronto, a Conservative government in Toronto for our Ontario, and a federal Liberal government. Besides those three levels of government, there’s Alstom, which is a private company that we have no control over. We have to try to ensure that these different entities with their own interests try to come to some sort of agreement, which will end up being beneficial to Thunder Bay.”
Powlowski pointed out that one of the issues is the absence of a bilateral agreement between Ontario and the federal governments for ongoing infrastructure money.
“It seems like pretty well that money is gone,” he said. “That was an agreement that was under the (Kathleen) Wynne government, but largely that money has been spent now. There are presently negotiations and talks within the government about renewed funding and between the Ontario and federal governments for infrastructure funding in Ontario.”
Powlowski also noted the importance of Alstom coming on board in the future of green transition.
“I think everybody’s very cognizant of the need for a green transition and certainly, mass transit is part of it. Ensuring that this plant continues to be part of it and how to integrate that into the green transition. . . I think in the future there are ways that we can continue to be part of that transition,” Powlowski said.
MPP Kevin Holland, (PC – Thunder Bay-Atikokan), says Alstom is an important file for him and he has been working with Powlowski to secure funding from both levels of government for this contract.
“MP Powlowski and I are working with our respective governments to ensure that important work for the Alstom plant,” Holland said.
“I continue to meet with the management of Alstom as well. They have shared with me their vision and their plans for the plant moving forward to ensure that the workforce can and will be maintained. We do know there is more work coming for Alstom outside of this particular contract and that is going to secure several jobs.”
Holland says Alstom anticipates having 400 full-time jobs by the end of the year through their revitalization of the operations at the plant.
“My goal is to do everything I can to try and secure work for the Alstom plant,” Holland said. “There’s a lot of moving parts in all contracts, obviously, least of which is the funding from both the federal and provincial government.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.