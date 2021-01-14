The annual navigation season for the Port of Thunder Bay has officially
closed with this shipping season being the port’s most successful year
in more than 20 years.
“Annual cargo volumes tallied 10.2 million metric tonnes, exceeding the
10 million mark for the first time since 1997,” said Tim Heney, CEO of
the port authority, in a release to the Chronicle-Journal.
Heney says much of the success in 2020 is attributed to the port’s
strategic position as western Canada’s gateway to eastern markets for
grain.
“Thunder Bay is the western terminus of the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence
Seaway System, a 3,700-kilometre marine highway for shipping bulk cargo
to and from North America via the Atlantic Ocean,” he said. “Overseas
grain demand drew over 150 foreign ‘saltie’ vessels to Thunder Bay for
grain in 2020 — the second-highest tally at the port since the seaway
opened in 1959.”
There has been several factors that contributed to the grain surge
which include, significant carry-over of grain stock from the large
2019 harvest and worldwide stockpiling of staple foods during the
pandemic.
Heney says greater diversification of crops, particularly in Manitoba,
is having an impact in Thunder Bay as well, as markets demand more
variety.
“Canola and soybean orders in Europe, for instance, have grown at a
higher rate than those for traditional durum wheat,” he said in the
statement. “The grain story bucks the downward trend of virtually every
other cargo on the seaway in 2020, signalling the important role the
port and western farmers play on the system.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
