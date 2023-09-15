It wasn’t easy for Harmony Fiddler to sacrifice her home life in Sandy Lake First Nation to attend high school in Thunder Bay.
“I miss my family all the time and I’m pretty sure all the students relate to that as well,” said Fiddler, a student at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School. “We do get homesick a lot but the support system here at the school is really good.”
Fiddler is one of several students performing a song Saturday as part of the Wake the Giant music festival at Marina Park.
International musical acts like DeadMau5, Dean Lewis and X Ambassadors are some of the acts slated to perform. Just before the closing act, Fiddler and her fellow students will take the stage and perform a song they wrote about their experience leaving home to attend high school in the city.
Fiddler is one of the singers on the song and said the sentiment behind the song also related to the music festival poster, which features her design of a sky bear.
“My main inspiration is my mom,” she said. “I figured most people would relate to it because we’re all away from home.”
Fiddler is nervous but excited to take the stage on Saturday. She performed at last year’s festival as a jingle dress dancer.
“Being on stage is really exciting,” she said. “I think any student in the future that decides to include themselves in it, it’s going to be a wonderful experience and I’m never going to forget my high school experience here.”
Jingle dress dancers will also perform on stage at the festival during the first song of X Ambassadors set.
Greg Chomut, a teacher who is also one of the founders of Wake the Giant, said the idea to have the students perform a song they wrote was inspired by the festival’s first year when band July Talk wrote a song with the students and performed it with them on stage.
“It was such a special moment and we’ve been wanting to recreate something like that,” he said.
This year, the school connected with local musician Sara Kae, who is also performing Saturday, to help guide the songwriting process.
“We started writing the song as a group and the lyrics the students were coming up with were absolutely amazing — so heartfelt and authentic,” Chomut said.
Then DFC student Malachi Beardy came up with a melody and the song came together naturally, he added.
When students arrive for Grade 9 at DFC, they’re mostly experiencing the city for the first time and are often shy.
“They develop confidence over the years and then you get to see the highest level of confidence when they get up on stage and they’re sharing their story and their art with the entire city, with thousands of people,” said Chomut, adding the students make a sacrifice most people in Canada can’t understand by leaving their family to get a high school education.
“Our main goal of Wake the Giant is to show them they are welcome here and have the city come together to embrace them in a positive way,” he said.
