Harte Gold has temporarily suspended operations at its Sugar Zone mine near White River to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but company employees are to be kept being paid at least through April.
“All non-essential work has been suspended, including exploration activities,” the company said Tuesday in a news release.
It added: “The company has assured its workforce that all jobs will be secured at such time normal operations resume.”
Mine manager Dan Gagnon said the company is hoping the suspension will only last a month.
“We feel that this is the best decision for the protection of our people” Gagnon said.
Located about 40 kilometres north of White River, Sugar Zone has 85 direct employees. A total of 130 workers are normally at the mine site when contract workers are included.
During the suspension, only 16 “critical support” employees are to remain at the mine to ensure underground maintenance, mine safety and environmental stewardship
Mine rescue capability is to be maintained during the suspension, the company added.
———
(This story originally published April 1, 2020)
