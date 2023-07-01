Individuals and groups impacted by proposed cuts to City of Thunder Bay services are asked to be patient as the public consultation process moves forward.
Earlier this week, city council deferred making some cuts after backlash by city residents.
During the budget process in February, city administration was tasked with finding $2.2 million in service reductions and to present their recommendations to council this month.
The $2.2 million comes from $700,000 in staffing cuts and $500,000 in service reductions as well as another $1 million in reserve money council approved to fund operational costs.
Where those cuts would come from wasn’t known when the budget was ratified, but administration brought forth recommendations on Monday that included closing Neebing arena and most outdoor rinks, eliminating the 4-Neebing and 6-Mission bus routes as well as cutting transit service on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and cutting the city’s sister cities program and heritage advisory committee.
Stakeholder consultations will take place over the coming months on those items with findings being presented to council on or before Aug. 28.
“As part of the budget process, we must first bring forward our proposal to city council,” said Norm Gale, city manager, in a news release. “What happens next is at their direction. We know these are difficult cuts, but the fact remains that we must balance the budget. We will continue to provide advice and council will decide how this is accomplished.”
Council did approve cutting event fireworks and movie nights, reducing its playground program to just six sites, eliminating maintenance at 13 parkettes, reducing outdoor pool hours, scaling back litter pickup, and cutting an EMS station in Current River.
Poverty-Free Thunder Bay said in a news release the cuts proposed by administration disproportionally impact people with low incomes, specifically cutting bus routes and stranding people on Christmas and New Year’s Day, along with closing outdoor rinks and the end of maintenance at the parkettes.
The group recommends council make budgeting decisions with inequality and climate change in mind.
