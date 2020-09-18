Prolonged isolation brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic makes it imperative to implement a promised national strategy on suicide prevention, says NDP MP Charlie Angus.
In a letter to Health Minister Patty Hajdu, Angus (Timmins-James Bay) implored the minister to follow through with the Liberal government’s support of a NDP motion that was passed in the House of Commons over a year ago.
“When we factor in the isolation and social uncertainty brought on by COVID-19, the possibility that this will be a very dark winter for many Canadians is clear,” Angus said Wednesday in a news release.
