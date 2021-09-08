The Children’s Aid Society in Thunder Bay is starting a new campaign to recruit alternative care providers, also known as foster families.
“We are committed to ensuring that children and youth are placed in homes that match their respective race, religion and cultural backgrounds,” said Brad Bain, executive director of the Children’s Aid Society in the city, in a news release. “We provide extensive training and support to all our families.”
Alternative care providers are from varied backgrounds including LGBT2SQ+, single, married, common-law relationships, and with or without their own children. The placements can be temporary or on a long-term basis.
Bain said teenagers in particular need adult support and guidance in making decisions, learning to trust, building self-confidence and positive relationships.
“They require a safe place to let their walls down,” he said.
The need for homes for children in Thunder Bay is high. Last year, 66 per cent of youth working with the Children’s Aid Society were older than 12.
Recruiting has also been made more difficult with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our community has a long history of stepping up for children and youth in need and we are looking to identify and train new potential families,” said Dana Leeder, director of children and residential services.
An orientation session for interested community members will be held on Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more can email ACinquiries@thunderbaycas.ca.
