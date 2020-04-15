By Sandi Krasowski, CJ staff
The Thunder Bay and District Humane Society has been receiving calls from residents who cannot access pet food for their pets for isolation reasons around COVID-19.
“We thought what better way to help our community than with a complimentary pet food delivery,” says Shawna Beaulieu, executive director of the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society.
The program is funded through the Thunder Bay Community Foundation and United Way of Thunder Bay COVID-19 Community Response Fund.
