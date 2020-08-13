The Delaney Arena was a busy place in the last few weeks, but there is no hockey and ice. The centre is hosting Thunder Bay's summer camp programs that ordinarily take place at Chippewa Park each summer.
This year, because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and protocols, the popular summer camps were relocated to the Delaney Arena, Fort William Stadium and the Current River Recreation Centre.
Julia Lovis, junior inclusion services co-ordinator at the Delaney Summer Camps, says everyone is having a blast while playing it safe with modified activities to adhere to COVID-19 measures.
