Summer learning programs forced to go online this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic wrapped up later in July.
Traditionally the programs, which focus on boosting numeracy and literacy skills, run every July with face-to-face learning sessions.
But this spring, the Ministry of Education gave school boards the directive of making all summer programs online only.
“It was a bit of a scramble for us to figure out what that was going to look like but we also knew we had some practice to draw on with the kids learning at home since the March break,” said Eric Fredrickson, principal of programs and early years with Lakehead Public Schools.
Families were polled to see who would be interested in the programs and Fredrickson said the response was overwhelming.
Nearly 500 families said they would be interested and 200 children from kindergarten to Grade 8 ended up participating in the 14 classes.
Parents would pick up learning packages every Monday with any materials students would need along with nutritious snacks for the week.
Students took part in culinary classes, yoga and zumba and STEM courses with Science North as well online training with Lakehead University athletes.
The Thunder Bay Art Gallery, The Creative art studio and Thunder Bay Public Library also participated in the programming.
“It’s been a creative approach to summer camp but it’s been really successful from the feedback we’ve gotten from our staff, the parents and most importantly from the kids who are part of it,” Fredrickson said, adding he hopes having the program run completely online is just a one-time event and a return to in-person classes can resume next year.
“Given how quickly we put things together, it turned into a pretty awesome experience for the kids,” he added.
Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board also had a successful summer learning program, said Rory Hygaard, principal of summer learning.
About 100 students with the Catholic board from junior kindergarten to Grade 8 participated in the online programs.
“It was extremely successful,” said Hygaard.
Feedback from parents indicated children didn’t want to log off the learning sessions as they were having a lot of fun and Hygaard said they had high attendance with 90 per cent of registered students online every day.
The students also learned online etiquette and how the virtual classes work, he noted.
“They knew when to use their microphones and when to chime in and what to do,” said Hygaard.
After having completed three months of online learning with schools closed due to the pandemic, Hygaard said some people were unsure if the summer program would be a hit.
“But we had 100 students engaged and eager to go on,” he said. “We’re very happy with the numbers and the success of the program.”
