The feeling of fall is in the air and that’s a trend that will continue throughout September.
Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng says this month is expected to bring normal end-of-summer temperatures.
“That is the average, which doesn’t mean there won’t be periods of warmer days or cooler days,” he said.
But with warmer days, Cheng warned about large amounts of precipitation.
