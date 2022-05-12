As temperatures rise, so do the number of thefts from vehicles, provincial police warn.
“Securing your vehicle and valuables makes sense year-round, but we know with summer approaching that would-be thieves are more likely to be out during this nicer weather,” a provincial news release said Tuesday.
Ontario police forces across the province have kicked off the annual Lock it or Lose it campaign, which encourages motorists to keep their cars and pickup trucks locked when they are unattended.
The initiative is sponsored by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, the Insurance Bureau of Canada and Accident Support Services International Ltd.
